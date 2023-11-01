AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — A recent verdict means a big check for a woman who sued the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the lawsuit filed against the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office in November 2020, during Cassiopia Rhoads’ detention, she developed a lump on her head and was given ibuprofen for pain.

Despite having guards monitoring her 24/7, the medical staff was reportedly unavailable to address her injuries.

Rhoads filed multiple complaints during her detention, expressing concerns about her deteriorating health.

Aiken Regional Medical Centers eventually treated her on June 2, finding an infection in her bone, sepsis, and the need for surgery to remove part of her skull.

According to a jury verdict form, the jury found the sheriff’s office was grossly negligent in providing Rhoads with medical care.

She was awarded $950,000 in damages. Economic and non-economic losses will be covered by the amount.

The agency was named as a defendant because it has jurisdiction over the detention center.

NewsChannel 6 reached out to Rhoads’ attorney for comments but haven’t received a response.

The Sheriff’s Office plans to appeal.