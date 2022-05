AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– One woman is dead after a crash involving a Richmond county deputy.

Investigators say the woman was driving a four wheeler on Barton Chapel Road, when she was struck by a Dodge Challenger.

The four wheeler then crossed into the path of a Richmond county patrol car.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not been released.

Count on WJBF NewsChannel 6 for more information on this developing investigation.