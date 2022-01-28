WJBF hosts blood drive to combat critical shortage

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- Augusta is just one bad car accident away from having no blood to give. According to Shepeard Blood Center, the pandemic is to blame for the shortage of donors.

It’s a scary thought that patients in Augusta’s hospitals don’t have the blood they need. Marcus and Krista Maddox’s 6-month-old daughter Juliet, has been in the hospital for more than 3 months because of a heart condition.

courtesy Krista and Marcus Maddox

She needs almost daily blood transfusions of O- or B- blood. They said that at least once she had to be give a blood transfusion with a different blood type, because hers wasn’t available. And soon this little baby will need more.

“When she goes on the bypass for her heart surgery she’ll need at least four units of blood just for the bypass machine. And then if she has to go on ECMO after that she need blood for ECMO. She’s had to use a lot,” said Krista.

Juliet and many other patients at area hospitals need your help to get life saving blood donations.

“I gave a pint of blood in 8 minutes, so it didn’t take much time out of my day. There’s a critical shortage of blood and we would definitely encourage people to go out and give blood,” said Marcus.

courtesy Krista and Marcus Maddox

WJBF NewsChannel 6 is hoping to do its part in putting a dent in the blood shortage and we need your help. The Shepeard Blood Mobile will be here, at Television Park– today from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

If you’re in the area of Augusta West Parkway and Wrightsboro Road, please stop by our studios and give.

All donated blood goes to local hospitals.

