Wisconsin grandma scammed out of thousands, good samaritan helps

GEORGIA (CNN) – One Georgia man had eight-thousand dollars fall right into his lap.

When he decided to track down its rightful owner… he found a 90-year-old woman who had been scammed.

Darrius Thomas knew the right thing to do was return the more than $8000 in cash someone sent to his rental home.

It was back in December when Thomas checked the mailbox at his vacant rental home on Williams Avenue.

He found a package addressed to someone he never rented to.

And he found a calendar inside with $100 bills lined inside.

The army veteran found out a woman in Wisconsin sent the package.

Police there told him to contact local police.

East Point Police found out someone kept calling the 90 year old grandmother in Wisconsin saying her grandson was in some trouble.

He was in jail, or in the hospital.

The caller urged her to send cash to Thomas’ address, College Park address, and homes in other cities.

She sent more than $54,000.

police are working to return the woman’s money.

Thomas said doing the right thing is never wrong.

Police are hoping to arrange a reward for Thomas.

Latest Headlines: