AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — The Williamsburg Street Redevelopment Project is on hold following the removal of several trees near the Farmers Market.

“Given just how some of the process that led us to this point was flawed and there weren’t appropriate reviews done, it’s the correct thing to do,” City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh.

“As residents of the immediate area. They should have engaged them in conversation about the final product that they hope to have here, George Buggs added.

The Williamsburg Street Redevelopment Project includes improved water and sewer lines, lighting, parking, and trees. Eight trees were cut down in late May behind the Farmers’ Market. “So essentially, you know, plans are often drawn, they’re reviewed, amended, and again, that’s the normal life cycle of plans such as this. A lot of that was not done here.,” Bedenbaugh added.

“For every activity that the city engages in, I would imagine names would be used in those documents and thus a person would get his paycheck based on the submittal of documents that says he or she attended to this matter. And, that they are the ones who should have been checking the supervision of the tree cutters, et cetera,” Buggs added.

The city will submit its plans to the Design Review Board for approval before work resumes. “Now, what that shows going forward is that city projects will undergo the same review that all other projects do, whether it’s in a right of way or on city-owned property, as, this was, largely in the right of way, believe it’s important to do that, to avoid issues like this from occurring again,” Bedenbaugh shared.

Also, as a part of the project, a private developer will renovate and build new homes along Williamsburg Street SE. “That is done independent of what the city is doing. There are parallel projects that are done by different entities.” he added.

Meanwhile, the public input session will be held in late 2023. More trees are expected will be planted this fall.