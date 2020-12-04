Wilkes County sheriff says shooting death looks accidental

Washington, GA (WJBF)- A local community is in mourning tonight. A 15-year-old Wilkes County boy died on November 28 after he was shot. Now his friend has been charged in the incident.

So far, the investigation shows that Mitaiveon Tutt and his 16-year-old friend were handling a firearm when it went off, hitting Tutt. Wilkes County Sheriff, Mark Moore, says they are still gathering the fact in what appears to be a tragic accident.

“A tragic accidental death is the way the investigation is going at this point. We’ve had these kind of incidents before but not anything very recently,” Moore explained.

Tutt was a student at Washington Wilkes High school and Quarter back of the junior varsity football team. Sheriff Moore says his death is felt deeply in Washington.

“And in a time when there’s an increase in gun violence, it comes at a time when it really impacts the community,” said Moore.

Members of the community say they are upset over several shooting that happened in the county. They plan to come together in the town square at 11 a.m. on Saturday for a prayer vigil.

We reached out to Tutt’s family for a comment about the arrest of his friend. They didn’t want to be on camera but said “My family feels like there’s no need for an interview, we have no hate in our hearts and we decided to leave everything as it is.”

Sheriff Moore says he hates to see things like this happen in his community.

“Something like this impacts the community. It impacts, strongly, two families. If it’s truly an accidental incident then you have a victim that lost his life and yet you have another victim who’s life is potentially altered forever.”

The friend involved is currently being held on several charges, including tampering with evidence and involuntary manslaughter. Tutt’s funeral is being held Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m. at the Washington-Wilkes High School football field.