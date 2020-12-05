Wilkes County community holds prayer vigil in the wake of recent gun violence

Washington, GA (WJBF)- A community is grieving after one teen died and three others were shot in the same week. Now they are saying enough is enough.

The people of Washington, GA came together Saturday morning to pray for their community and the family of Mitaiveon Tutt, the 15-year-old who died of a gun shot wound. They say they are angry about the increase in gun violence and it’s time to put a stop to it.

“We were out here today at the square, for a prayer, because our community needs it. We have a lot of gang violence. We have a lot of gun violence. And especially we need to get our kids back on track,” said Lakisha Harris.

Harris is one of the organizers of the prayer vigil. She says she is concerned about the increase in gun violence among teenagers in Wilkes County.

“I have teenagers and I don’t want anything to happen to them because this person don’t like this person, so I’m gonna do something to you or to your family. So, it is very disturbing.”

Some that live in Wilkes County say they are alarmed that four teenagers were shot in the span of one week. Blake Thompson, the director of EMS in Wilkes County, says he’s never dealt with anything like this before.

“And I’ve been in it for about 48 years in EMS, and the last two weeks are probably the worst two weeks I’ve had in EMS.”

Some say they don’t feel they are being heard by their leaders and that those leaders should be doing more.

“We hear about getting our community leaders involved. Yes, they need to step up. The Sheriff’s Department needs to step up,” Jasmine Cleveland said.

Cleveland and Harris agree that programs like the Boys and Girls Club that used to keep kids off the streets, have disappeared in Wilkes County.

“Boys and Girls Club. They used to be here. And if they were still here, most of these kids would be in programs. But we don’t have any after school programs for these kids around here now. So of course the kids don’t have anything better to do but to get in trouble,” said Harris.

Cleveland: “Maybe they could implement something, I know for 5th grade they have the program CHAMPS. That helps some, that’s within the school,” explained Cleveland.

One theme at the vigil? Getting guns out of the hands of teens.

“We’re planning on doing a take back guns and we’re gonna give, like, gift cards to the ones that bring the guns in,” Harris said.

Organizers say the Take Back The Guns event is still in the planning stages. They also say that continued prayer is needed for their community. Saturday’s prayer vigil was the first one, it won’t be the last.