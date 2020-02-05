Wife of officer charged with domestic violence found dead

EATONTON, Ga. (AP) – Authorities in Georgia say a woman whose husband was on leave from the police department because of domestic violence charges was found dead in her home.

Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills says 44-year-old Amanda Perrault was found fatally shot in the head Monday at her home.

Perrault’s husband Michael Perrault told authorities that he and his wife were arguing when she pulled out a gun and shot herself.

Michael Perrault was arrested last week and faces several domestic violence charges. He has been a Eatonton police officer since 2018.

Sills says Amanda Perrault’s death wasn’t immediately ruled a suicide or a homicide. The investigation is ongoing.

Latest Headlines: