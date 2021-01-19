Who are the candidates for City Council in North Augusta?

North Augusta, SC (WJBF)- North Augusta voters will soon fill three city council seats.

Two incumbents are fighting to retain their seats on the North Augusta City Council. I spoke with both incumbents about why they want to return and one new candidate hoping to win one of the three available seats.

“But I also think you do need people, older people, for the experience. Also just knowing what’s happened in the past a lot of times with our city. Let’s don’t repeat something that did not work,” said Pat Carpenter, on of the incumbents.

Carpenter and the other incumbent, David McGhee, are being challenged by five other Republicans and one Democrat.

There are several issues that will need to be tackled by the city council in coming years. They will be part of deciding what to do about the Meriwether monument.

“The monument is itself in some ways marks a place in time, in history, in North Augusta. I don’t support at all, in any way, what’s said on there. I believe it’s very offensive, very decisive, statements that have been put on that monument,” McGhee said. “But that might’ve been something that reflected the city then, but I don’t want it to be something that reflects the attitude of the city and the citizens of North Augusta today.”

Other projects in the works are expanding the Greenway, revitalizing downtown, and continuing planned construction at the riverfront. Carpenter says she’d like the chance to finish what she started.

“And there are three projects, the fire station, police headquarters and the Riverfront development that–and also I have a new one on my list. The Miracle League Field. And so these are projects I would just love to complete and then at the end of that four years I always tell God to lead me where he wants me,” smiled Carpenter.

David Buck is one of 5 Republicans hoping to win a seat on the council. He says he has qualifications he doesn’t think the other candidates possess.

“I don’t know anyone else who has a degree in finance who understands budgets and financial segments. Like I said, I’m in real estate. I mean every day I wake up and I sell North Augusta. I mean that’s what I do. No other candidate can say that,” said Buck.

The primary election will take place February 9th. The three winners will go head to head against each other and the lone democrat–Trina Mckie–in April.

The current list of candidates include Republicans- Carpenter, McGhee, Buck, Ronnie DeLaughter, Elizabeth Jones, Dave Leverett, Jenafer McCauley, and Democrat Trina McKie.

We will continue to bring you more information on the other candidates for North Augusta City Council in the coming weeks.

