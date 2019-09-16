White nationalists hold pro-Trump rally in Dahlonega

DAHLONEGA, Ga – Law enforcement says a white supremacist rally in Dahlonega, Georgia ended with a riot, two arrests, but thankfully no injuries

Police in Dahlonega say around 50 people turned out for the white nationalist event billed on social media as a support rally for President Trump on Saturday, Sept. 14.

The event was organized by Chester Doles. Doles advertised the event as “An American Patriot Rally” to support the President. Doles is a convicted felon with a history of violence and is well-known by local police.

The white supremacists were dwarfed by the close to 200 counter-protesters and all paled in comparison to the more than 600 state and local law enforcement officers who were in Lumpkin County to contain the situation.

The rally disrupted many downtown businesses in the tourism-reliant town, leaving visitors disappointed. Locals noted the economic impact is particularly painful because many businesses depend on Saturday traffic from tourists and students from the University of North Georgia.