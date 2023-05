AUGUSTA (WJBF) – First responders are on the scene of a crash at Wheeler Road and Interstate Parkway in Augusta.

Details are limited, but we do know that one car is overturned. One person was seen on a stretcher, but we don’t know they extent of their injuries or if there are other people injured.

Motorists traveling through the area should use caution as one lane is blocked.

Deputies are detouring traffic.