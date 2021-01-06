“What’s unique about this strain is it infects people a lot quicker,” Dr. Vazquez breaks down new COVID strain

B117 is the latest variant of the COVID-19 virus that’s been impacting people across the globe. While there is only one documented case of the variant in Georgia, local health professionals say it could already be here in Augusta.



“What’s unique about this strain is it infects people a lot quicker,” said Dr. Vazquez Augusta University Chief of Infectious Diseases.

SARS COV-2 what’s known to cause COVID-19 has mutated 17 times since last year. That brings us to this new strain of COVID known as B117.

Doctors say the new mutation gets into our bodies and adheres quicker to our receptors.



“So what does that mean for us? What that means for us is transmission from person to person is alot easier, it’s a lot quicker, it’s a lot faster,” said Dr. Vazquez.

Easier transmission means more cases, more hospitalizations and more deaths. With cases climbing in Georgia and in Augusta, Dr.Vazquez says B117 could already be in the C.S.R.A

Dr. Vazquez says “We probably have had it here, probably since December as well, I’m sure you’ve noticed that we’ve had a boom in cases here in the C.S.R.A, at MCG we are at the highest that we’ve ever been that’s probably 2 of three fold, one is Christmas, number 2 is new years everybody getting together but number 3 is probably because we have a variant and this variant right this mutation here in the C.S.R.A.

Dr. Vazquez says “the virus is trying to adapt, and is trying to be able to live in our body, so it happens all the time all virus mutate all the time”

So far there are no studies to show this new variant is more deadly or agressive– and there are no new precautions to take. The only way to prevent catching this variant is to take the vaccine when made available, continue washing your hands, wearing your masks, staying 6 feet apart and simply staying home as much as you can.



“What you have to realize right now is wherever you go here, everybody around you has a possibility of carrying the virus, everybody you see, people need to be aware who ever you interact with has a possibility of carryings the virus,” said Dr.Vazquez.

Dr.Vazquez, also says the new COVID vaccine will still work against this new strain and advises Augustans to take it as soon as it becomes available– which could be in the next few weeks.

