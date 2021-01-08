What we know about the 5 people who died during Wednesday’s Capitol riot

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The death of a Capitol Police officer brings the toll from Wednesday’s riot at the U.S. Capitol to 5 people.

The rampage that has shocked the world and left the country on edge forced the resignations of three top Capitol security officials over the failure to stop the breach. It has led lawmakers to demand a review of operations and an FBI briefing over what they called a “terrorist attack.” And it is prompting a broader reckoning over Trump’s tenure in office and what comes next for a torn nation.

Protesters were urged by Trump during a rally near the White House earlier Wednesday to head to Capitol Hill, where lawmakers were scheduled to confirm Biden’s presidential victory. A mob swiftly broke through police barriers, smashed windows and paraded through the halls, sending lawmakers into hiding.

Here’s what we know about the lives that were lost:

Officer Brian Sicknick, 42

The U.S. Capitol Police said in a statement that Officer Brian D. Sicknick was injured “while physically engaging with protesters” during the Wednesday riot. He was the fifth person to die because of the Capitol protest and violence.

During the struggle at the Capitol, Sicknick, 42, was hit in the head with a fire extinguisher, two law enforcement officials said. The officials could not discuss the ongoing investigation publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

His family said in a statement Friday that Sicknick wanted to be a police officer his entire life. He served in the New Jersey Air National Guard before joining the Capitol Police in 2008.

“Many details regarding Wednesday’s events and the direct causes of Brian’s injuries remain unknown, and our family asks the public and the press to respect our wishes in not making Brian’s passing a political issue,” the family said.

Ashli Babbitt, 35

Capitol Police on Thursday identified Babbitt, 35, as the woman who was fatally shot by an unidentified officer. Bystander video shows she was trying to climb through the broken window of a barricaded doorway inside the Capitol when the officer fired.

Babbitt, an Air Force veteran who identified as a Libertarian and supporter of the Second Amendment, frequently posted unsubstantiated views about election fraud by the president and his most extreme supporters — activists whose conspiracy theories and unflinching support for Trump have attracted large online followings.

On social media, Babbitt often ranted against the president’s frequent targets — illegal immigration, government mandates to contain the coronavirus and Trump’s critics.

Her Twitter account promoted mainstream conservative views but also included references to the QAnon conspiracy theory, which centers on the baseless belief that Trump has been secretly fighting deep state enemies and a cabal of Satan-worshipping cannibals operating a child sex trafficking ring.

Kevin Greeson, 55

Greeson was from Athens. Alabama. His family says the 55-year-old had a heart attack. They described him as a supporter of President Trump’s but denied that he condoned violence.

Kristi Greeson, his wife, emailed a statement to WKRG News 5 saying, “he was excited to be there to experience this event — he was not there to participate in violence or rioting, nor did he condone such actions.” She went on to say he had a history of high blood pressure and suffered a heart attack.

“Our family is devastated. We are thankful for all of the thoughts and prayers and appreciate privacy at this time as we grieve,” she wrote. “Kevin was a wonderful father and husband who loved life. He loved to ride motorcycles, he loved his job and his coworkers, and he loved his dogs.”

Benjamin Philips, 50

Philips, 50, of Schuylkill County, Pa., died of a stroke, according to a report in the Philadelphia Inquirer.

NBC News reports Philips was a computer programmer who founded a website for Trump supporters. According to the report, the website helped coordinate rides for people to head to Washington for Wednesday’s events.

“As my children are grieving and processing yesterday’s shocking events, I respectfully request privacy,” said Nicole Mun, Philip’s ex-wife, in a statement to the Inquirer.

Rosanne Boyland, 34

Boyland also died due to a medical emergency. According to Atlanta news station WXIA, first responders performed CPR on her after she collapsed Wednesday evening.

WXIA spoke to her family who described her as a “a really happy, wonderful person.”

They say she was a passionate supporter of Trump and there was a family arguement over whether she should attend the events in Washington. Family members told WXIA Boyland got wrapped up in dangerous conspiracy theories and political beliefs.

Her family added Boyland was an aunt to two girls who adored her.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.