What to expect at the Columbia County Legislative Breakfast, held in-person

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County Chamber of Commerce is having its first in-person event since the pandemic.

It’s the Legislative breakfast that was previously scheduled for May.

U.S. Congressmen Rick Allen and Jodi Hice will be the keynote speakers. Congressman Hice was in quarantine. He was just cleared by his doctors, so he is able to come.

They’ll also be given the Spirit of Enterprise award from the Chamber.

Our five state legislators will be here. Senator Stone and Senator McCall will be recognized for the years they served. They are not up for re-election.

President & CEO of the Columbia County Chamber of Commerce, Tammy Shepherd, says, “we now have the opportunity to hear from not only our state delegation, but also our federal delegation. And again, many of our local elected officials will be there not on the podium for this particular event, but we as businesses have to understand what’s going on at a local, state and federal level.”

This is one of Shepherd’s last events on staff. The new one will be introduced this morning, as well.

Usually it’s a buffet breakfast… but because of the pandemic, that’s all changed. People who go will get pre-packaged breakfast.

There will be no banquet tables, just separated seating. No walk-ins are allowed. Elected officials will be spaced out behind a table. That way, if you’d like to network with them it keeps you at a distance.

Masks are encouraged when networking. Temperature checks and hand sanitizer is permitted when you get there.

“We have a lot of guidelines in place. We have also limited our registration to 100 individuals for this particular event. And just to let everyone know, we have the entire top floor of Savannah Rapids Pavilion, which is about 6,000 sq. ft.,” says Shepherd.

The event starts at 7:30 AM. We will be live streaming it on our website. You can watch by clicking HERE.

