What the Chamber says the COVID relief bill can do for Col. Co. businesses if passed

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Relief is on the way for businesses thanks to the passage of the COVID Stimulus Package.

In Columbia County, the President of the Chamber of Commerce, Russell Lahodny, believes this will bring a much needed boost to the local economy.

This package is good news for small businesses, especially since it’s providing up to 284-billion dollars in loans through the Payment Protection Program.

The distribution of that money is industry specific.

Lahodny says loans are so important right now.

Many companies had to transform their business model during this time which was a cost in and of itself.

“The difference between having that loan might mean the difference between having 20 employees vs. 10 employees. It’s a big help for the business community and something that is much needed right now,” says Lahodny.

Individuals also get access to a check. Those making under 75-thousand dollars will be getting $600 in stimulus checks. That’s half of what it was last time around.

Another big change is the recognition of county Chambers. The first stimulus package of the summer did not include them.

Lahodny, says they need to maintain their staff and programs to help come up with more ways to strengthen the economy.

“We need to keep our doors open so that we are able to support our business community. At the end of the day, we’re the ones on the front line really trying to stimulate our economy and keep jobs here in our county,” says Lahodny.

If the bill is signed, some of these checks could roll out as early as next week.