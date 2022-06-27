As of 5PM Monday- It was a cooler day thanks to cloud cover. Temperatures topped off in the mid to upper 80s in our northern and central counties with muggy conditions. It is drier in our southern counties and there was a bit of sunshine earlier which helped heat temperatures into the low 90s. Tonight, the clouds will keep temperatures warmer in the upper 60s. Expect scattered showers and storms this evening and overnight. A cold front will become stationary over the CSRA keeping rain chances over the next few days as well.

Severe weather is not expected this week, but some heavy rain and lightning will take place each afternoon and evening. Tomorrow and Wednesday will be our best chance for the most rain, which we desperately need. A summertime pattern will be in place the end of this week and next with late day storm chances as well. Temperatures will remain below average this week, and look to be seasonable next week.