Western SC BlueWay Festival scheduled for August 28th

(WJBF, McCormick Messenger) – McCormick, SC

You’ve seen notices of “Save the Date”, “Mark Your Calendars”, and articles in newspapers and magazines and fliers posted around town. The anticipation is soaring!!!

This is the 3rd Annual BlueWay Festival celebrating our region. It will be held Saturday, Aug. 28 at Baker Creek State Park on Lake Thurmond. The festival’s mission is to provide outdoor recreational experiences for all ages and abilities. Whether you, your whole family, and friends come and just watch our amazing professional experts perform or jump right in and explore the many activities and array of information provided by our exhibitors and vendors, you will have a fun-filled day no matter what your interest or what you choose. And it’s free thanks to our many sponsors, donors, and volunteers!

There will be a variety of activities and shows scheduled throughout the day. Be sure to pick up a schedule and watch for signs so you don’t miss out on any of the fun! Some of our exciting and entertaining main events are:

• The Freestyle Connection Pro BMX Stunt Show. They were loved by the crowds in the past at the Festival. This year it will be even more thrilling as they use their Air Bag Ramp to cushion those extra high jumps.

• AGT loved them and so will you. The “Canine Stars” are coming straight from the Hollywood studio of “America’s Got Talent”. This group of Rescue Dogs and their owners will “WOW” you with their talent and strong bonds. They will perform stunts of all types from agility, fast ball, high jumps, disc catching, dock jumping and more.

• Pro Wake Boarder Joel Shradder will be returning to The BlueWay Festival to thrill you as he catches some jaw-dropping air over Lake Thurmond and demonstrates his skills out on the water.

• We are happy to have Augusta Tomahawks with us showing how to stick a “hawk” accurately in a target.

• Thinking it’s time to get balanced? Brittney Conklin returns with Paddleboard Yoga demonstrations. We will have several friendly competitions, demonstrations of many outdoors skills, and engaging activities for all. Paddleboards and kayaks will be available all day just to paddle or to try a little balancing of your own.

• For the kids, besides the beach, the huge waterslide is returning and we’re adding a really long slip and slide.

• Let’s not forget the family fun of playing Disk golf! Try the festival’s 3-hole course. Learn all about disc golf in McCormick, from Little River Disk Golf ranked as the 61st best 18-hole disc golf destination in South Carolina.

Want to move in a different way? How about listening and grooving to the music? We are excited to share the sounds of some great bands from our region. Starting out will be Surrender Cobra from Greenwood, followed by She N She from the Augusta area, and ending the day (5 to 8 p.m.) with a trio from the Greenville region, Crawford, Colt, & Waite. Listen and dance the day away!

While you are having fun, make sure you visit our delicious food vendors and maybe even sample a craft beer. Rumor has it that there may even be collaboration for a special brew created in honor of the BlueWay festival!

Thanks to our many sponsors like Wesley Commons and Self Regional Healthcare this festival is FREE!

Follow us on Facebook and Instagram at Western SC BlueWay Festival and check out our website www.bluewayfestival.com for up-to-date information and soon including our schedule of activities to do throughout the day.

