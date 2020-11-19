‘We’re putting our time and effort into surviving’: How local small businesses are surviving Covid-19

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — For small businesses surviving Covid-19 has been tough.

Jennifer Tinsley, owner of Field Botanicals says Covid-19 meant shutting down her two year old indie beauty and skincare shop for months.



” We’re putting our time and effort into surviving like most businesses are,” Tinsley said.

Tinsley said Covid-19 caused her to adapt her store to meet a critical need during the pandemic.



” What we did is provide essentials for people such as hand sanitizer and cloth face masks so we could be considered an essential business,” Tinsley said.

Curbside delivery and selling hand sanitizer and masks helped her keep her shop open during a time when many small businesses are struggling.



” These small businesses are the backbone of the community and they contribute monetarily to the community as well and its what attracts visitors to the community and brings in the tourism aspect of it,” Tinsley said.

Tourism and hospitality leader said their new campaign ‘Come See Augusta’ could also help bring in traffic to local businesses and help the local economy.



” I think that it would generate interest and generate traffic for a lot of our smaller business. That’s really the beauty of Augusta and that’s what a lot of travelers want,” President and CEO of Augusta Convention and Visitor Bureau Bennish Brown said.