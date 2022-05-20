It’s been hot and dry the last few days, but that’s changing. Look for more clouds and a better chance of late day showers and thunderstorms as we move into the weekend. I’m not expecting a washout…just those summer like afternoon showers/storms that we see in the afternoon time. This will bring the temperatures down to the upper 80s by Sunday into next week. You’ll also notice it will be a bit more humid over the week as well and we’ll carry that into early next week.

Here’s your Vipir 6 forecast…

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 68

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High: 92 Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Rain chance 40 percent.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 68 Rain chance 30 percent.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High: 89. Rain chance 40 percent.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Low: 67 Rain chance 40 percent.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a better chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. High: 87. Rain chance 60 percent.