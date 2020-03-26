Georgia’s Governor discusses the state’s response to the virus

Augusta, Ga (WJBF)

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp covered a wide range of topics during an interview with WJBF-TV Wednesday. He talked about the Peach State’s response to the Coronavirus. He said he has not issued a stay-at-home order because he does not feel there is a need for it at this point. “That’s certainly an arrow in the quiver I have left if we need it,” Kemp says. “I’ve done a lot of research, followed a lot of data, talked to the medical professionals at the Georgia Department of Public Health and many other individuals. I didn’t feel like we were ready for that.”

Kemp says he takes part in Coronavirus Task Force meetings at least twice a day. He also researches the latest data and monitors other countries to choose what’s best for Georgia. He’s aware that some people still support a complete shutdown of the state. “All the people who say that’s the only solution to the problem, they’re not being forthright in looking at what happened in other countries and what the infection rates were and other things,” he says. “And that’s what I’m doing every day.”

