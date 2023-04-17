WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) – The Waynesboro Police Department for the suspected shooter in an incident that occurred in the Magnolia Acres area on the night of April 14th at approximately 10:24 P.M.

According to authorities, Jalen Young, 20, is the alleged suspected shooter.

Authorities say they received an emergency call that two subjects were fighting at Magnolia Acres, and when officers arrived on the scene, they say that they found a 25-year-old with a gunshot wound to the left knee and a broken leg.

According to the incident report, witnesses say the alleged suspect, later identified as Young, allegedly raised the gun to the victim’s head, but then, allegedly lowered the handgun before firing a bullet in the victim’s direction, striking his leg.

According to witnesses on scene, Young, who was identified as the alleged suspect, was wearing a camouflage jacket, black pants, carrying a black bookbag, and left the scene in a white GMC Yukon.

Authorities say the victim, who is from Augusta, was transported to the hospital for treatment.

According to the Waynesboro Police Department, warrants for Young have been signed for Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Battery, and Possession of a Firearm During Commission of a Crime.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Jalen Young, please notify the Waynesboro Police Department or Investigator Greene at 762-225-6599 or 706-554-8030.

Callers may remain anonymous.