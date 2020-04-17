Waynesboro Police Department issues scam alert regarding stimulus payments

WAYNESBORO (WJBF) – The Waynesboro Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division wants to issue a warning to those living in personal care facilities, nursing facilities, and the public to be aware of scams involving government stimulus checks.

The stimulus check is only for the person it is sent to/ made payable to and not for the facility, staff, care-giver or any other person. No government agency will call and ask for personal information and they do not participate in door-to-door medical surveys or offer to provide testing for coronavirus (Known as Covid-19).

If you encounter any person (s) going door to door, notify your local law enforcement agency.

In addition, as part of the Stimulus scam, some scammers /callers suggest that you might qualify for a special “COVID-19 government grant” and that it’s necessary to first verify your identity and process your request.

It is of utmost importance that you do not relinquish any of your personal information via telephone, text, or email. If you have any questions regarding any Scamming activity, please notify your local law enforcement agency.