WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) – The Waynesboro Police Department would like the public’s assistance with locating a wanted man.

Police say that Tykelin Keondre Green is wanted for violating a family violence order.

His last known whereabouts could possibly be in the Richmond and Columbia county area.

Anyone who has information regarding the suspect should call Waynesboro Police Department at (762) 554-8029.