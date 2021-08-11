Water main break reported in Edgefield County

EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — The Edgefield County Water and Sewer Authority experienced a water main break.

The utility experienced a 6-inch main break on Gregory Lake Rd. near Locust Dr.

Customers located around Gregory Lake Rd from Country Club Hills to Maple Dr., Locust Dr., Maple Dr. from Country Club Hills to Gregory Lake Rd., Hickory Hill Dr., and Chestnut Dr. are asked to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute before drinking or cooking.

If you have questions, contact the Edgefield County Water and Sewer Authority at 803-673-3011.