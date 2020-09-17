Washington Co. is one of the hardest areas hit by Tropical Depression Sally in the CSRA

Washington Co., Ga. (WJBF) – First thing this morning, one of the hardest hit areas in the CSRA from Tropical Depression Sally was Washington County, Georgia.

Crews has to close four highways from the heavy flooding, one of them being Highway 24.

You’ll run into detour signs because just four miles down the road, it’s completely washed out.

The rain was so heavy on the roadways, it even broke off the shoulder of Highway 24. Trucks were struggling to get to where they need to go.



Charles Bloodsaw with the Georgia Department of Transportation, says, “we’ll be out here as long as it is a danger to the public however long it takes.”

G-DOT also says this was the most flooding they’ve seen in a while… Those who live in the area devastated by the impact.

Washington County Commissioner James Hitchcock, says, “I farm for a living so we depend on rain form time to time, but this is absolutely the biggest rain I’ve seen at one time.”

Commissioner Hitchcock checked out the damages in his district that will push his farm production back a few weeks… And that’s not only work on hold.

“Our Middle school also had a lot of water damage come in, flooded the classroom the library, the administrators offices,” says Commissioner Hitchcock.

TJ Elder Middle School was the first of all schools in the county to shut down.

“So, they’re having to close and bring in people to get the water out do repairs. School busses could not go out dirt roads, even paved roads today because of the flooding,” says Commissioner Hitchcock.

Bloodsaw explained what needs to happen for the roads to be safe.

“Eventually, the water will recede down. Make sure no cross drains or nothing make it drown down faster that will slow it down.”

G-DOT hopes to have the road repairs done by late October.

“It’s going to take some emergency funds from the state and federal level to come into our county to help make some repairs,” says Commissioner Hitchcock.

Commissioner Hitchcock remains hopeful for Washing ton County. He says that all of this will be rebuilt soon enough.