Washington city councilman asked to resign following ethics complaint

WASHINGTON, GA ( WJBF) — A Washington city councilman now being asked to step down after an ethics complaint was filed against him.

“I’m still going to do business as usual and make sure the citizens in my district get what they need and do whatever we decide together,” Washington city councilman Nathaniel Cullars said.

The complaint comes after a 13 minute heated exchange between Cullars and Mayor Bill Degolian about Cullars wearing a George Floyd t-shirt in a city portrait.

Though Cullars says he did not know the phone conversation was being recorded the audio has since been shared on social media.

“That’s something I’ve looked into and I plan on suing him and the city for the situation that it caused me,” Cullars said.

While he says he has no plans to resign he is still hopeful he and the mayor can resolve the issue.

Mayor DeGolian declined a request for an interview but said an issues with the complaint process can be taken up in the Wilkes County Superior Court.

In a statement he says: There would little or no problem with a conflict were an appeal handled in this manner because through the jury selection process, jurors with a potential conflict would be excused.

A recent city council meeting was canceled after councilman could not agree on the agenda.

No word yet on when that will be rescheduled.