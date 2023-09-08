WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WJBF) — Some great news is coming to Warrenville. Soon, there will be more options for places to live there. The historic warren mill will become the Warren Mill Lofts apartment community. “Every time I look at it, I think, oh, that would be a fabulous apartment complex, and I thought I was the only one who thought that,” Nancy Lang said.

NewsChannel 6 got an inside look at the old mill. It’s been vacant since the 1980s. “I was working here as a manager, when we shut the plant down. Exciting day. Glad to see him converted into something that’ll be usable,” Arthur Thomas McElveen, Jr. added.

Camden Management Partners, Inc. and Piedmont Private Equity, LLC are partnering to breathe new life into it. “So for me, I’m not from here, but I knew that was an opportunity to help redo these mills, to reinvent the communities again,” Managing Partner of Barner Group LLC. Reginald Barner added.

“It is also to me very refreshing to see the number of young people, getting involved but also creating economic opportunities, not just for this generation but future generations as well. Great role models. Being leaders here in this community in Aiken County means a lot to all of us.” Aiken City Councilwoman Lessie Price added.

The project will preserve the mill’s industrial character, featuring 205 apartment homes, a mix of restored and new units. “Their goal is to also have an event center space, where people can have weddings, receptions, those type of things in the community. And so that, that is going to be the focus of it,” Barner added.

This transformation bridges the past with the present, with exposed brick and iconic landmarks being kept. “The biggest thing from the community perspective is making sure that, you know, the environmental review processes get done and all of the other legal aspects that need to get done because again, you’re taking old textile mill that had contamination in them for many years and it’s trying to get those mills, you know, cleaned up first. And that’s why it’s taken so long,” he added.

It’s expected to open in the Fall of 2024. “I can’t wait to see it done. Can’t wait to see it done. Come to visit it, drive it, drive by it, see the progress,” Jerry Lang added.