Warren Mill in Warrenville sold; could provide options to area

WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WJBF) — It’s been sitting idle for nearly 40 years and now new life could come into the old Warren Mill factory in Warrenville.

Overgrown grass, trees unkept, and broken windows paint the picture of the building showing its age.”You used to have a good time in the old mill,” Johnson told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk about the old mill.

She worked at the mill for several years. What’s left, are the memories she held close even after it closed. “It was like a big family that we were a family, everybody that we worked together,” she added. “Most of the textile industry has disappeared and the mail has been sitting vacant for some period of time,” Aiken County Administrator Clay Killian said.

The developers hope those who live in Warrenville can see the benefit of a new project that’s on the horizon ” I think is going to be a great catalyst for that part of the community,” Killian added

Apartments, a public space, and a pool could be some of the options available at Johnson’s old stomping grounds. “They have a group of investors that get involved with them and to raise the capital, to do the redevelopment. As you can imagine, it’s not an inexpensive thing to do because you have to do environmental studies and remediation and most of those old mills,” he said.

Developers are expected to get a tax break on the effort. The apartments are expected to be at the market rate.

Jerry Morris has lived in the area for 35 years. He has seen the empty building with each passing year. “It’s been empty a long time and if they’re not gonna make some money with it, you know, if they can’t open it back up as a factory, it’d be good. If they did something for the community, make a community center or something along those lines,” Morris said.

Meanwhile, for Johnson, she just wants to see something affordable. “I know that things going up for the prices high, but do it for the income of the people so they could help them not harm them or hurt them,” Johnson said.