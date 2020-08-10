Warren County Schools move to virtual learning effective immediately

Warren County, Ga. (WJBF) – Warren County Board of Education announced in a statement Monday that students will begin all virtual learning effective immediately.

Initially, Warren County Schools had developed a plan for in person learning with an a/b schedule, social distancing, temperature checks and deep cleanings. However, Warren County saw an increase with 35 cases after school began.

Superintendent Carole Jean Carey discussed the increase in numbers with the Department of Health Monday morning and agreed that while numbers were on the rise, it would be best to begin virtual learning immediately.

Warren County Schools will be closed effective immediately. Students who were on the B schedule will not attend school Tuesday, August 11th.

As a parent and grandparent, I realize the inconvenience that this will be for some parents of younger children but, as always, the safety of out students and staff is the priority. We will re-evaluate our situation on Thursday, September 3rd and will announce to everyone whether school will re-open on Tuesday, September 8th, or whether we will continue with virtual instruction for everyone. Superintendent Carole Jean Carey

For students signed up for A/B schedule at high school, virtual learning starts immediately on Edgenuity, Achieve 3000 and TestPrep. 9th graders will receive instructions via email. 10th-12th graders already know how to access the programs.

Elementary students will work on Accelerate Education and Moby Max as well as other assigned websites. Pre-K and kindergartners will soon be able to check out a new device designed especially for them in the upcoming weeks. Instructions will be emailed and learning will begin on Monday, August 17th.

Parents of students who have been on the a/b schedule who needs a computer for virtual learning may check one out Monday, August 17th between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. High School parents need to drive through the front parking area to check out computers. Middle School students will check out computers at a drive-through behind the middle school. Elementary School parents need to drive through the bus ramp area to check out computers. Parents will be required to sign for computers and be able to provide a valid copy of their driver’s license.

Warren County Schools have had one student who was asymptomatic test positive. Teachers were notified. The student wore a mask and was socially distanced both days they attended school. Parents need to monitor their children for symptoms of the virus, although the chance for spread is minimal. One staff member tested positive, all protocol was followed.