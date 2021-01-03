Warren County Schools delayed

Warrenton- School Officials out of Warren County are delaying the start of the second semester to Monday January 11th.

According to the district’s facebook page, the decision was made out of an “abundance of caution”.

All K-12 students will be virtual from Jan. 11th until Jan. 25th. School officials will reassess Jan. 20th to determine whether students will continue virtual learning after Jan. 25th.

Students taking dual enrollment courses will start classes on Jan 4th. at the Career Academy.

Faculty and staff will return on Jan. 4th to make preparations for students to return to online learning.

Food boxes will be available for pickup on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 3:30 P.M. at the bus ramp on the main campus for the week of Jan.4th to the 8th.