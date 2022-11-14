AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Supporters of Raphael Warnock are saying “no way” to Herschel Walker.

Monday morning at Brookfield Park, Augusta voters and leaders met to encourage people to re-elect Senator Raphael Warnock in the December runoff.

Augusta leaders are concerned about Herschel Walker’s readiness to represent Georgia in the Senate. They claim Walker lacks the character and competence to be a U.S. Senator.

“Herschel Walker not only isn’t ready or fit to be able to serve in the U. S. Senate but, more importantly, he’s not the senator that we need to send to Washington on training wheels,” said Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis, Jr. “We’ve got a U. S. Senator that already knows how to get things done. A senator who knows how to work across the aisles.”

Leaders also say Senator Warnock’s support of veterans is crucial to Georgia.

“[A] son of an army veteran- he’s led the fight for Georgia’s veterans and military families in the Senate,” said Georgia State Representative Gloria Frazier. “My husband is retired military- 23 years. I was spouse for those 23 years and we traveled all over the world. And veterans deserve to be taken care of here in Georgia.”

Area leaders also say Senator Warnock has remained committed to the needs of Georgian’s throughout his term.

“What we have been able to accomplish usually starts with a phone call to Senator Warnock- in his office,” said Jordan Johnson, Augusta’s District 1 commissioner. “Because at the end of the day, we have a senator in office that understands the everyday plight of everyday people. I don’t see this from any perspective other than the fact that I’m on the ground talking to people every single day, whether that’s Carrie Street or Milledge Road.”

“The choice is clear,” said Mayor Davis. “Georgia, we’ve got to re-elect Reverend Warnock, who has a record of actually supporting workers and doers, bringing down costs, addressing supply chain issues, creating good paying jobs that sustain Georgia families… instead of just pretending like Herschel Walker. We have to do it one more time.”

Augusta leaders urge Georgia voters to cast their votes early beginning November 28th or on Election Day, December 6th.

For more information on voting, visit https://georgia.gov/voting.