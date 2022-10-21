High pressure will give us some warmer temperatures as we start to see a southwest wind develop by Sunday. Low pressure in the Atlantic will be off the SC/NC coast by Sunday, it will continue to move to the North and just give us a few more clouds for Sunday, but we’ll remain dry. Temperatures will warm overnight and during the day…chilly Saturday morning with mid 70s by afternoon. We’ll continue to see temps warm, as the 80s return by early next week.

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Clear and chilly. Low: 36

Saturday : Mostly sunny. High: 75

Sunday: Partly cloudy, warmer. High: 77

Monday: Partly cloudy. High: 79