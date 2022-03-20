It will be a bit chilly off to work and school Monday morning then we’ll see a lovely afternoon with highs in the middle 70s. Warmer for Tuesday with a high near 80. Springtime showers and thunderstorms arrive by Wednesday ahead of a cold front that will push through by Thursday giving us a bit cooler conditions by the end of the week.

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Clear and chilly. Low: 38

Monday: Sunny and nice! High: 75

Monday night: Clear Low: 47

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, warmer. High: 80

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High: 79 Rain chance: 70%