Wall to wall sunshine and great Fall Temps! – Check it out

Get ready for some super Fall temperatures and lots of sunshine the next several days!
Here’s your forecast:
Tonight: Clear. Low 54
Friday: Sunny and nice! High 74
Friday night: Clear and chilly! Low 49
Saturday and Sunday: Sunny. High 75
by: Chief Meteorologist Tim MillerPosted: / Updated:
Get ready for some super Fall temperatures and lots of sunshine the next several days!
Here’s your forecast:
Tonight: Clear. Low 54
Friday: Sunny and nice! High 74
Friday night: Clear and chilly! Low 49
Saturday and Sunday: Sunny. High 75