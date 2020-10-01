Wall to wall sunshine and great Fall Temps! – Check it out

Top Stories

by: Chief Meteorologist Tim Miller

Posted: / Updated:

Get ready for some super Fall temperatures and lots of sunshine the next several days!

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Clear. Low 54

Friday: Sunny and nice! High 74

Friday night: Clear and chilly! Low 49

Saturday and Sunday: Sunny. High 75

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories