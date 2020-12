GLOVERVILLE, S.C. (WJBF) — Walking Tall Ministry in Gloverville, South Carolina is looking to give local kids a special treat this holiday season.

The organization is hosting Santa Claus on Friday, December 18 from 4-6 p.m. at 2195 Augusta Road in Gloverville.

We’re told each child will receive at least two gifts, a goodie bag, and free pictures with Santa.

Zak Moyer with Walling Tall Ministry joined weekend Good Morning Augusta anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk to share more details.