WAKE UP TEXT
Top Stories
Posted:
Apr 30, 2021 / 06:04 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Apr 30, 2021 / 06:04 AM EDT
CSRA News
Crime News
U.S. & World News
Sports News
Hephzibah woman fatally shot in head, ex-boyfriend charged
Video
Update: Missing Grovetown boy found safely
Driver killed in Aiken County crash
Augusta commissioners debate proposed anti-discrimination ordinance
Video
Imperial Theatre to stream “From Mozart to Motown” to raise money for renovations
Video
Man charged with concealing death at Maxwell House apartments
Fatal accident on I-20 Westbound impacting traffic in Graniteville
Grovetown man sentenced to federal prison for possession of child pornography
All lanes reopen after crash shuts down I-520
Video
Hephzibah woman fatally shot in head, ex-boyfriend charged
Video
Josh Duggar arrested; placed on a federal hold
Man charged with concealing death at Maxwell House apartments
Grovetown man sentenced to federal prison for possession of child pornography
Sheriff’s office IDs deputies placed on administrative leave after fatal shooting of Andrew Brown Jr.; 3 still on leave
Video
Murder suspect escapes custody at Atlanta airport
9 protesters arrested in Elizabeth City Wednesday in wake of judge’s ruling not to release body camera footage in Andrew Brown case
Video
Three Georgia men charged with federal hate crimes, attempted kidnapping in death of Ahmaud Arbery
Child rapist who killed 2 California boys in 1980s gets life
President Biden tours Georgia to mark first 100 days in office
Video
SC Governor wants mask mandates lifted in schools, restrictions lifted in counties and towns, here’s what officials had to say
Video
Real-world study first to confirm vaccines prevent severe COVID illness: CDC
‘Avoid all travel to India’: CDC issues travel advisory to India due to COVID surge
Food & Wine names 10 best ‘pizza states’ in America — and New York isn’t in the top spot
Cruises could resume in mid-July with 95% of passengers fully vaccinated, CDC says
Murder suspect escapes custody at Atlanta airport
NFL Draft 2021: First-round coverage
Video
Suspect behind deadly California wildfire was trying to cover up murder, officials believe
Video
Cubs find their bats, beat Braves 9-3 to snap 5-game skid
Panthers select CB Horn with No. 8 pick in the NFL draft
Falcons pick Florida TE Kyle Pitts at No. 4 in NFL draft
Jacksonville Jaguars select quarterback Trevor Lawrence with first overall pick
NFL Draft 2021: First-round coverage
Video
GHSA Baseball State Playoffs Roundup
Video
Greenbrier girls lacrosse advances to GHSA 2nd round for first time in history
Video
Georgia Soul makes return to community
Video
Trevor Lawrence goes from high school stand-out to most anticipated NFL Draft pick
Video
Trending Stories
Hephzibah woman fatally shot in head, ex-boyfriend charged
Video
All lanes reopen after crash shuts down I-520
Video
Jehovah’s Witnesses cancel in-person conventions worldwide, will stream online in 100 languages
Video
Day 3 of recovery mission for missing boaters leads to investigation into alleged video from incident
Video
Fatal accident on I-20 Westbound impacting traffic in Graniteville
‘Jeopardy!’ winner Kelly Donohue calls ‘racist’ hand gesture a ‘terrible misunderstanding’