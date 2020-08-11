Waitr looking for 200 workers in Augusta

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Waitr, a leader in on-demand food ordering and delivery, announced today it is looking to hire 200 new contract drivers in the Augusta area.

“These positions will not only help satisfy the continued demand for delivery from restaurant partners, they will offer employment during a time when many companies are cutting back their workforce,” said Carl Grimstad, CEO and chairman of the Board of Waitr.

Waitr provides masks, gloves and sanitation spray to all its drivers. It also offers no-contact delivery for all restaurant orders.

Waitr says the drivers, once activated as independent contractors, will be able to start immediately. Requirements for applicants include a valid driver’s license, proof of auto insurance and a smart phone. You must also be 18 years or older to be eligible. To apply, please go to waitrapp.com.

Chris Barnes, head of Driver Operations, says flexible schedules are available for drivers and earnings could be considerable. “One local manager told me a driver made over $9,500 last month alone,” he said.

