Wagener close to getting new Wagener-Salley High School

WAGENER, S.C. (WJBF) — Aiken County school leaders are close to choosing the next steps in bringing changes to Wagener-Salley High School.

At a community-wide meeting on Thursday, December 2, “most of the speakers were in favor of going ahead with building of the school on the A L Corbett property, which means work could begin immediately,” school board chairman Dr. John Bradley told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk following the meeting. The property, all owned by the district, currently houses A L Corbett Middle and Cyril B Busbee Elementary Schools.

The new Wagener-Salley High School will be an independent building next to the middle school. The new location is about a mile from the old one. Some options will still be at the current site for students and staff to use. “Some vocational buildings, the auditorium, the main football stadium, softball, baseball fields, and a park,” he shared. The new building will also include a full gym and practice facilities.

The money for the project will come from the federal government, which would allow the district to move the timetable of making changes at the school up by three to four years without needing another source. Dr. Bradley said that out of the three options that were on the table, two of them would have caused a delay in getting the project underway due to the time needed to get preliminary work and planning completed. The deadline to use the funds would expire. “And the funding would be iffy at that point,” he said.

The board is expected to vote on the proposal at its next school board meeting on Tuesday, December 14. “I’m pretty confident that it’ll pass,” Dr. Bradley added.