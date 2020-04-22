Waffle House now offering delivery via Post-mates

(CNN) – Waffle House is partnering with Post-mates to offer delivery right to your door.

Customers who live near one of the 900 participating locations can order items from Waffle House’s limited menu for delivery.

It’s the first time the restaurant has ever offered delivery since it first opened in 1955.

And while it may be impossible to re-create the diner’s famous ambiance in your own home at least you can get breakfast any time you want it.

Waffle House promises it will be adding more locations to the Post-mates ordering platform in the coming weeks.

Many Waffle House locations are also offering carry-out service.