Voters express door to door canvassing concerns

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. ( WJBF) — Door to door political canvassing isn’t a new technique, but this year its drawing concerns from voters.


” Safety is an upmost concern to me so I don’t want to put anyone at an un-needed risk and with them saying they’re from a political organization they could be or they could not be,” Ryan Krafthefer said.

Some voters said they’re worried about the close contact because of Covid 19.


” It kind of has changed everyone’s mentality on interaction face to face especially if you see someone not wearing a mask you are automatically apprehensive of that interaction,” Krafthefer said.

Others said knowing if a volunteer is actually from the political organization they say they represent is a big concern.


” I’m nervous for my children. I understand how important it is for the election, but as far as coming to my home with a clipboard that could be anything. They can get your information and then that’s it,” Keyondra Holloway said.

Jordan Johnson, Chair of the Augusta – Richmond County Democrats understands the concerns. He said legitimate volunteers should be wearing t-shirts to identify the party they are with, have masks and also have literature or flyers.


” You should look for t-shirts from any specific candidate. Most volunteers wear t-shirts. You should also look for folks wearing PPE. I know the democrat party is providing PPE like masks and gloves for our volunteers and candidates are doing the same,” Johnson said.

