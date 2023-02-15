AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — Volunteers are needed to help distribute food to those seeking assistance on Friday morning in Aiken.

The Black Historical Committee of Aiken, in partnership with ACTS of Aiken, Golden Harvest Food Bank, and the city of Aiken are holding the event on Friday, Feb. 17 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Smith Hazel Recreation Center at 400 Kershaw Street.

The theme of this Day of Service community food distribution will be “Honoring Our Legacy by Celebrating Our Youth,” but the food distribution event is open to people of all ages.

Those seeking meal assistance can either walk in or be helped via a “drive-thru” staffed with volunteers. You simply have to stay in your vehicle and follow directions from volunteers who will guide you through the process. No need to leave your car.

Pre-registration applications can be picked up at Smith Hazel Recreation Center before Friday, if you are concerned about supplies running out.

To volunteer or for more information, call (803) 844-8438 or email aikenblackhc@gmail.com.