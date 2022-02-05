Voices of the Past at Augusta Museum

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — On Saturday, February 5, the Augusta Museum will bring to life the stories of ordinary and extraordinary people from Augusta and the surrounding area with its Voices of the Past Program.

The first event starts at 11:30 a.m. with Storytime with Charles A. Brown – A is for Africa. Presentations are scheduled for each Saturday throughout the year. They are free with Museum admission.

11:30 a.m. – Storytime with Charles A. Brown – A is for Africa

12 p.m. – African Drumming Demo w/ Marvin Graham and Friends

12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m. – Voices of the Past: The Other Tubmans

1:00 p.m., 2:00 p.m. – African Drumming Demo and Workshop

Ongoing Event – Augusta African Americans Scavenger Hunt