Virtual wellness checks help stop overcrowding at health care facilities

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- Medical professionals are finding ways to get mobile for regular doctor visits.

To reduce overcrowding in health care facilities, you can have a diagnosis from a real doctor right at your fingertips.

With the overall contagious threat of the Coronavirus pandemic, people are worried to go to doctors offices to get the care they need.

Founder, Girl Health Co., Virtual Women’s Health Clinic, Brookes Vaughan, says, “basically what you can do is go online to our website and schedule a visit.”

Vaughan found a way to lighten the load on health care facilities.

“It’s completely secure. It’s HIPPA compliant, and what we’re able to do is meet just like this over what virtually is kind of like FaceTime,” says Vaughan.

Vaughan works specifically with Women’s Health. She’s based in Georgia, and any Georgia resident worried about something in the related field can set up an appointment.

“I can call in this prescription to your pharmacy, or make certain recommendations just from treating from home, or discern that this might be something that you need to go in,” says Vaughan.

These practitioners can connect you with our local providers behind the Georgia state line acorss the CSRA, and each visit is confidential.

“Their information is completely wiped from the system, and so, I’m able to document in my electronic medical records, which is again HIPPA compliant and secure and what their information is, but as far as the video conferencing, it’s completely wiped,” says Vaughan.

For safe social distancing practices, people don’t want to leave their house, and Vaughan says she’s seen an uptick in patients in the last few weeks.

“What I’ve heard from those patients was wow this was way easier than I thought. It was convenient. It was affordable and I am way less anxious about what’s going on,” says Vaughan.

