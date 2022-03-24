Augusta, Ga (WJBF) – Thurdsay night you can hear from several candidates running to become Augusta’s next mayor.
A virtual forum is being hosted by Zeta Xi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated.
The Facebook LIVE starts at 6:30 on the organization’s Facebook page – click here to watch.
The following candidates have confirmed they’ll be in attendance:
- Mr. Charlie Hannah
- Mr. A. K. Hasan
- Mr. Garnett Johnson
- Mr. Lucas V. Johnson
- Mr. Steven Kendrick
- Dr. Lori Myles
- Mr. Marion Williams
NewsChannel 6’s Dee Griffin will serve as the moderator.