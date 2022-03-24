Augusta, Ga (WJBF) – Thurdsay night you can hear from several candidates running to become Augusta’s next mayor.

A virtual forum is being hosted by Zeta Xi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated.

The Facebook LIVE starts at 6:30 on the organization’s Facebook page – click here to watch.

The following candidates have confirmed they’ll be in attendance:

  • Mr. Charlie Hannah
  • Mr. A. K. Hasan
  • Mr. Garnett Johnson
  • Mr. Lucas V. Johnson
  • Mr. Steven Kendrick
  • Dr. Lori Myles
  • Mr. Marion Williams

NewsChannel 6’s Dee Griffin will serve as the moderator.