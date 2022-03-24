Augusta, Ga (WJBF) – Thurdsay night you can hear from several candidates running to become Augusta’s next mayor.

A virtual forum is being hosted by Zeta Xi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated.

The Facebook LIVE starts at 6:30 on the organization’s Facebook page – click here to watch.

The following candidates have confirmed they’ll be in attendance:

Mr. Charlie Hannah

Mr. A. K. Hasan

Mr. Garnett Johnson

Mr. Lucas V. Johnson

Mr. Steven Kendrick

Dr. Lori Myles

Mr. Marion Williams

NewsChannel 6’s Dee Griffin will serve as the moderator.