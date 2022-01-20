Vipir 6 Alert – Wintry Mix likely in parts of the CSRA tomorrow. – Latest update check here.

Vipir 6 Alert Day continues for tomorrow through Saturday morning as parts of the CSRA will see some winter precipitation in the form of Freezing Rain/Drizzle, Sleet and a few snow showers. Click on the video above for the full updated forecast. I’m not expect a big winter event, however there will be some areas of slick spots on the roads and sidewalks. This system will be totally gone by Saturday morning and we’ll see sunshine!

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, cold. Low: 33

Vipir 6 Alert Day Friday: Cloudy with periods of light freezing rain and drizzle. Mostly SOUTH of Augusta and the over the Southern CSRA. Ice accumulations of less than .10″ some spotty locations of a .25″ Windy with NW wind 10-15 Gust of 20-25mph. Wind chill index of 18-25 degrees. High: 34-39 degrees. Chance of precipitation: 70%

Vipir 6 Alert Day Friday Night: Areas of light freezing rain and scattered snow showers. No accumulation is expected. Windy and cold. Wind chill index of 18-25 degrees. Low: 26-30 Chance of precipitation: 50%

Vipir 6 Alert Day Saturday (Morning ONLY): Areas of black ice early, then sunny, breezy and cold. High: 43