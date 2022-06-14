A strong ridge of high pressure continues to be in charge of our weather. This is giving us well above normal temperatures and high humidity…which translate to a Heat Index of dangerous levels…108-112 degrees.

We’ll have another small disturbance move through Wednesday afternoon, this will bring us some relief from the heat, however we could see a few strong storms starting after 2PM.

Here’s your forecast:

Vipir 6 Alert Day Wednesday

Tracking Extreme Heat with an Excessive Heat Watch in effect afternoon high temperatures 102-104 degrees.

Heat Index Values will range from 105 to 112°

Storm Prediction Center has us under a Slight Risk of severe weather for tomorrow afternoon.

Thursday: Partly cloudy, 20% chance of showers and storms. High: 99

Friday: Partly cloudy, hot! Highs around 100 20% chance of showers and storms

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 97

Father’s Day Sunday : Mostly sunny and lower humidity. High: 95