11PM Monday Weather Update:

Vipir 6 Alert Tuesday for strong wind gusts and potential severe storms. Light rain is overtaking the CSRA now with winds picking up the pace. This is from the warm front portion of this low pressure system. *no winter weather – it will be way too warm.* No severe weather potential overnight or early Tuesday morning.

Risk of severe weather and strongest winds: 10AM – 5PM during the cold front passage. We are under a wind advisory and also an elevated risk of significant wind damage. Winds will easily gust between 40-50 mph and 60-75 mph is possible within thunderstorms. Rainfall totals will be between 1-3″ so minor flooding, primarily river flooding, is possible.

We are under an enhanced risk (level 3/5 for severe weather). The SPC put the eastern portion of the CSRA under an elevated risk of strong tornadoes. I still think only a couple weak tornadoes are possible, if that. There’s a good chance this could just be a rain and wind event. Regardless, these winds could cause considerable damage. Our main concern tomorrow is downed trees and power outages. Please stay safe and stay off the roads if possible between 10AM-4PM. The entire weather team will be here Tuesday to keep you covered.

Wednesday will be dry and breezy, and then plenty of sunshine Thursday. Enjoy this while it lasts because the rain and storms come right back on Friday. We are under a day five threat of severe weather so this is something we will be watching closely. The weekend will be dry, breezy, sunny, and much cooler. Then another chance of rain on MLK Day next week.