Vipir 6 Alert…Tracking more winter weather our way. -Here’s the latest

All eyes are on our next chance for Winter weather as we move into Friday. Vipir 6 Alert Day posted for Friday as parts of the CSRA could see Freezing rain, Sleet and some areas of snow. As always with these systems, it will be a changing forecast, so be sure to stay close to News Channel 6 on-air…on the web and our social media platforms for the very latest.

Here’s your forecast (Click on the link above for the full video of the forecast)

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 42

Thursday: Cloudy with showers likely in the morning through midday then again by evening. High: 57 Rain chance: 60 %

Vipir 6 Alert Friday: Showers early then periods of freezing rain, areas of sleet and possible snow mix in the Northern CSRA by evening. .10-.20 accumulations of ice is possible. Little to no snow accumulations at this time. High: 40 Chance of precipitation: 90%

Vipir 6 Alert Friday night: Periods of freezing rain, areas of sleet and possible snow mix in the Northern CSRA ending by midnight. Little further ice accumulations. Little to no snow accumulations at this time. Breezy and cold. Low: 27 Chance of precipitation: 90%