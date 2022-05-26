Here’s your Vipir 6 Forecast:

We are tracking a cold front that is coming our way from the west. Ahead of that front is abundant moisture and that will be the fuel for scattered showers and thunderstorms tonight through midday Friday. Some of these storm will contain heavy rain, damaging winds and quarter size hail. The Tornado threat is very low. This is something we’ll be watching all night along. Once the front passes…get ready for a wonderful Memorial Day weekend with sunny skies and warm temperatures.

VIPIR 6 ALERT DAY TONIGHT…Mostly cloudy. Rain and storms likely, some will be strong with heavy rain. Low: 67 Rain chance: 80%

VIPIR 6 ALERT DAY FRIDAY…Showers thunderstorms through midday, then mostly sunny by late afternoon. High: 84Chance of rain 70 percent early.

FRIDAY NIGHT…Clear and cooler. Low: 60 West winds 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY…Sunny and less humid. High: 87

SATURDAY NIGHT…Clear. Low: 62

SUNDAY…Sunny. Highs around 90.

SUNDAY NIGHT…Mostly clear. Low: 65

MEMORIAL DAY…Partly cloudy and warmer. A bit more humid. High: 92