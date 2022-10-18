The coldest air of the fall season is here tonight and Wednesday Night/Thursday morning as many across the CSRA will see temperatures in the 30s. A Freeze WARNING is in effect for our northern and western counties and a Frost Advisory is in effect for Augusta and areas in the central and Eastern CSRA. My thinking is that this won’t last long as we’ll slowly warm the temperatures as we move into Friday.

Here’s your forecast:

Vipir 6 Alert Tonight/Wednesday AM: Clear and cold. With a Freeze Warning and Frost Advisory. Low: 30-34 degrees North and West of Augusta. 34-37 degrees Augusta to Waynesboro to Aiken. 38 + degrees southern CSRA.

Wednesday: Sunny and cool. High: 63.

Vipir 6 Alert Wednesday Night/Thursday AM: Clear and continued cold. Low: 30-34 degrees North and West of Augusta. 34-37 degrees Augusta to Waynesboro to Aiken. 38 + degrees southern CSRA.

Thursday: Sunny and warmer. High: 67